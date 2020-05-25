‘More grifting’: Political observers accuse ‘scam artist’ Trump of angling to hold GOP convention at one of his own resorts

‘More grifting’: Political observers accuse ‘scam artist’ Trump of angling to hold GOP convention at one of his own resorts
Photo via The White House.
David Badash
and
 The New Civil Rights Movement
May 25, 2020

Many across the country think President Donald Trump may try to move the Republican National Convention to one of his own resorts after he kicked off Memorial Day by threatening the governor of North Carolina he may pull it.

The RNC chose the city of Charlotte as host for its 2020 convention, despite the state having a Democratic governor. On Monday Trump tried to force Gov. Roy Cooper to commit to allowing the August event to be held at full capacity, despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Social media users immediately assumed it was a ploy for Trump to move the convention to the Trump Doral or Mar-a-Lago. Trump would make millions if he could secure the contract.

And some even noted The New York Times on Monday reported Trump has even “mused aloud to several aides about why the convention can’t simply be held in a hotel ballroom in Florida.”

Report typos and corrections to: feedback@alternet.org.

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. AlterNet’s journalists work tirelessly to counter the traditional corporate media narrative. We’re here seven days a week, 365 days a year. And we’re proud to say that we’ve been bringing you the real, unfiltered news for 20 years—longer than any other progressive news site on the Internet.

It’s through the generosity of our supporters that we’re able to share with you all the underreported news you need to know. Independent journalism is increasingly imperiled; ads alone can’t pay our bills. AlterNet counts on readers like you to support our coverage. Did you enjoy content from David Cay Johnston, Common Dreams, Raw Story and Robert Reich? Opinion from Salon and Jim Hightower? Analysis by The Conversation? Then join the hundreds of readers who have supported AlterNet this year.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure AlterNet remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to AlterNet, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Close
Copy link
@2020 - AlterNet Media Inc. All Rights Reserved.
alternet logo

Tough Times

Demand honest news. Help support AlterNet and our mission to keep you informed during this crisis.