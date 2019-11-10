‘That’s not true’: CNN’s Jake Tapper busts GOP's Ron Johnson for parroting Trump’s Ukraine lies during frantic interview

‘That’s not true’: CNN’s Jake Tapper busts GOP's Ron Johnson for parroting Trump’s Ukraine lies during frantic interview
Image via Screengrab.
Tom Boggioni
and
 Raw Story
November 10, 2019

At the end of an exceedingly long and contentious interview with Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), CNN host Jake Tapper flat-out told the Republican that he was lying when he repeated Ukraine talking points provided to him by President Donald Trump.

A great deal of the conversation on CNN’s State of the Union focused on the influence acting White House Chief of Staff Mick  Mulvaney had in holding up aid to the war-torn country.

“Doesn’t it concern you that Mick Mulvaney — it has been asserted by [Ambassador] Gordon Sondland — that Mick Mulvaney was saying they can’t get this military aid or a White House meeting unless they publicly announced these corruption investigations which are about Burisma and the Bidens. That doesn’t concern you at all?” Tapper asked.

“Well, from my standpoint, I understand that most of President Trump’s advisers wanted the military aid released,” Johnson parried. “And they were trying to figure out in some way shape or form to convince President Trump to approve that release. That’s what I was trying to do in my phone call to him on August 31st. So I don’t have a problem with advisers trying to figure out some way shape or form to convince the boss to do this. But the relevant question is —.”

“Was this a political investigation into his opponents —,” the CNN host interrupted.

“When I raised the issue he vehemently and angrily denied there was any kind of condition to release that,” the GOP senator replied. “He was concerned about corruption and the fact that Europe doesn’t accept up to the plate and provide as much support as they should because it is in their backyard.”

“That is not true,” Tapper shot back.

“I’m telling you about my conversation with President Trump,” Johnson protested.

Watch below:

﻿

Report typos and corrections to: feedback@alternet.org.

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. AlterNet’s journalists work tirelessly to counter the traditional corporate media narrative. We’re here seven days a week, 365 days a year. And we’re proud to say that we’ve been bringing you the real, unfiltered news for 20 years—longer than any other progressive news site on the Internet.

It’s through the generosity of our supporters that we’re able to share with you all the underreported news you need to know. Independent journalism is increasingly imperiled; ads alone can’t pay our bills. AlterNet counts on readers like you to support our coverage. Did you enjoy content from David Cay Johnston, Common Dreams, Raw Story and Robert Reich? Opinion from Salon and Jim Hightower? Analysis by The Conversation? Then join the hundreds of readers who have supported AlterNet this year.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure AlterNet remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to AlterNet, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Close
Copy link
@2020 - AlterNet Media Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Ad free partners: Salon.com & RawStory.com

alternet logo

Tough Times

Demand honest news. Help support AlterNet and our mission to keep you informed during this crisis.