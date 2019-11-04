Writer E. Jean Carroll sues Trump for defamation after sexual assault claim

Writer E. Jean Carroll sues Trump for defamation after sexual assault claim
E. Jean Carroll, CNN Screengrab
Laura Clawson
and
 Daily Kos
November 04, 2019

Donald Trump faces another defamation lawsuit from another one of the many women who’s accused him of sexual assault. Longtime Elle advice columnist E. Jean Carroll described in June how, in the 1990s, Trump shoved her against a wall, pulled her tights down, and penetrated her in a department store dressing room. In response, Trump predictably denied ever having met Carroll (a photo from the 1980s shows them together) and insulted her looks. Those denials form the basis of her defamation suit.

Trump insisted that “It never happened, she’s not my type,” with the telling omission that he did not deny the attack was the type of thing he would do.

“I am filing this on behalf of every woman who has ever been harassed, assaulted, silenced, or spoken up only to be shamed, fired, ridiculed and belittled,” Carroll said in a statement. “No person in this country should be above the law – including the president.”

Carroll’s lawsuit was filed in New York State Court, where judges have let another, similar suit proceed. In that case, former Apprentice contestant Summer Zervos is suing for defamation after Trump’s denials of her allegation that he had groped and kissed her against her will.

Report typos and corrections to: feedback@alternet.org.

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. AlterNet’s journalists work tirelessly to counter the traditional corporate media narrative. We’re here seven days a week, 365 days a year. And we’re proud to say that we’ve been bringing you the real, unfiltered news for 20 years—longer than any other progressive news site on the Internet.

It’s through the generosity of our supporters that we’re able to share with you all the underreported news you need to know. Independent journalism is increasingly imperiled; ads alone can’t pay our bills. AlterNet counts on readers like you to support our coverage. Did you enjoy content from David Cay Johnston, Common Dreams, Raw Story and Robert Reich? Opinion from Salon and Jim Hightower? Analysis by The Conversation? Then join the hundreds of readers who have supported AlterNet this year.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure AlterNet remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to AlterNet, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Close
Copy link
@2020 - AlterNet Media Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Ad free partners: Salon.com & RawStory.com

alternet logo

Tough Times

Demand honest news. Help support AlterNet and our mission to keep you informed during this crisis.