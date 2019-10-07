alternet logo

Tough Times

Demand honest news. Help support AlterNet and our mission to keep you informed during this crisis.

Trump slammed on bipartisan basis after posting frantic tweetstorm that rationalized leaving Kurds to be slaughtered: 'You betrayed our allies'

Trump slammed on bipartisan basis after posting frantic tweetstorm that rationalized leaving Kurds to be slaughtered: 'You betrayed our allies'
Image by fpolat69, Shutterstock
Tom Boggioni
and
 Raw Story
October 07, 2019

Donald Trump followed up his impulsive decision to remove U.S. troops protecting Kurds in Syria with a tweetstorm on Monday morning that convinced no one that he wasn’t leaving American allies to be slaughtered by Turkish forces.

In a five-tweet explanation, the president asserted that he had made a commitment to get out of overseas military conflicts, before stating that it was up to “Turkey, Europe, Syria, Iran, Iraq, Russia and the Kurds will now have to figure the situation out, and what they want to do with the captured ISIS fighters in their ‘neighborhood.'”

With reports that both the State Department and the Pentagon opposed the move — seen as an attempt to distract from his impeachment problems — Twitter commenters harshly attacked the president for turning his back on allies and leaving them to die.

See Trump’s tweets and reactions below:

Reactions:

Report typos and corrections to: feedback@alternet.org.

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. AlterNet’s journalists work tirelessly to counter the traditional corporate media narrative. We’re here seven days a week, 365 days a year. And we’re proud to say that we’ve been bringing you the real, unfiltered news for 20 years—longer than any other progressive news site on the Internet.

It’s through the generosity of our supporters that we’re able to share with you all the underreported news you need to know. Independent journalism is increasingly imperiled; ads alone can’t pay our bills. AlterNet counts on readers like you to support our coverage. Did you enjoy content from David Cay Johnston, Common Dreams, Raw Story and Robert Reich? Opinion from Salon and Jim Hightower? Analysis by The Conversation? Then join the hundreds of readers who have supported AlterNet this year.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure AlterNet remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to AlterNet, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Close
Copy link
@2020 - AlterNet Media Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Ad free partners: Salon.com & RawStory.com