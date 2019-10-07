Trump slammed on bipartisan basis after posting frantic tweetstorm that rationalized leaving Kurds to be slaughtered: 'You betrayed our allies'

Donald Trump followed up his impulsive decision to remove U.S. troops protecting Kurds in Syria with a tweetstorm on Monday morning that convinced no one that he wasn’t leaving American allies to be slaughtered by Turkish forces.

In a five-tweet explanation, the president asserted that he had made a commitment to get out of overseas military conflicts, before stating that it was up to “Turkey, Europe, Syria, Iran, Iraq, Russia and the Kurds will now have to figure the situation out, and what they want to do with the captured ISIS fighters in their ‘neighborhood.'”

With reports that both the State Department and the Pentagon opposed the move — seen as an attempt to distract from his impeachment problems — Twitter commenters harshly attacked the president for turning his back on allies and leaving them to die.

See Trump’s tweets and reactions below:

Reactions: