Trump slammed on bipartisan basis after posting frantic tweetstorm that rationalized leaving Kurds to be slaughtered: 'You betrayed our allies'
Donald Trump followed up his impulsive decision to remove U.S. troops protecting Kurds in Syria with a tweetstorm on Monday morning that convinced no one that he wasn’t leaving American allies to be slaughtered by Turkish forces.
In a five-tweet explanation, the president asserted that he had made a commitment to get out of overseas military conflicts, before stating that it was up to “Turkey, Europe, Syria, Iran, Iraq, Russia and the Kurds will now have to figure the situation out, and what they want to do with the captured ISIS fighters in their ‘neighborhood.'”
With reports that both the State Department and the Pentagon opposed the move — seen as an attempt to distract from his impeachment problems — Twitter commenters harshly attacked the president for turning his back on allies and leaving them to die.
See Trump’s tweets and reactions below:
....including capturing thousands of ISIS fighters, mostly from Europe. But Europe did not want them back, they sai… https://t.co/6O23gZ1kSs— Donald J. Trump (@Donald J. Trump)1570448434.0
....almost 3 years, but it is time for us to get out of these ridiculous Endless Wars, many of them tribal, and bri… https://t.co/jTM8fgA9hR— Donald J. Trump (@Donald J. Trump)1570448435.0
...figure the situation out, and what they want to do with the captured ISIS fighters in their “neighborhood.” They… https://t.co/MG7qGA3UXU— Donald J. Trump (@Donald J. Trump)1570448436.0
Reactions:
@realDonaldTrump The blood of this genocide will be on your hands. I wonder what Lindsey will have to say today? https://t.co/kabGi1n0TW— D Villella ❄️ (@D Villella ❄️)1570448742.0
@realDonaldTrump hey Kurds, while you're under the bus, say hello to Rick Perry and everyone else Trump's thrown under there— Jeff Tiedrich (@Jeff Tiedrich)1570448520.0
@realDonaldTrump So many people are going to die because of this, because of you.— Tom Mullaly (@Tom Mullaly)1570448510.0
@realDonaldTrump https://t.co/fFqQOwGf5x— D Villella ❄️ (@D Villella ❄️)1570448656.0
@realDonaldTrump A country that leaves its allies to be massacred does not deserve allies.— Leona Carter (@Leona Carter)1570448686.0
@realDonaldTrump I thoight you had completely defeated ISIS???— Chef Keith (@Chef Keith)1570448608.0
@realDonaldTrump you have never taken out isis and the lying begins— myldyluck (@myldyluck)1570448697.0
@realDonaldTrump The legacy of Trump: 1) impeached 2) compromised by Russia 3) blood on his hands from the oncomi… https://t.co/96yXrBQRjE— Alvin S. Brown, IRS Tax Attorney (@Alvin S. Brown, IRS Tax Attorney)1570448808.0
@realDonaldTrump Shame on you for allowing millions of people to be attacked by Turkish forces and its backed extre… https://t.co/5XlJcXmStY— Baxtiyar Goran (@Baxtiyar Goran)1570449261.0