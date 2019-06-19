How Trump's bungled Iran policy predictably backfired — and proved that his presidency is as dangerous as we feared

The fundamental problem of neoconservative foreign policy is that it ignores the notion that other countries, when confronting new foreign demands, may act in their own self-interest. It is hardly baffling that nations long at odds with the United States would conclude from the last half-century of history that America is aggressive in seeking to overthrow nonnuclear hostile regimes (Iraq) but acts with deference toward nuclear-capable enemies (North Korea). Nuclear capability may make the difference between the United States taking action to wipe a terrorist-protective regime off the map (Afghanistan) or engaging in only limited, surreptitious strikes (Pakistan). Any nation that has found itself at frequent odds with the United States might see in the extraordinary delicacy with which each administration has handled North Korean leaders a flashing neon sign urging it to develop nuclear weapons with all possible haste.

The neoconservative view is that negotiations with unfriendly but militarily weak powers are pointless, because military action can simply be used to force compliance with U.S. demands. The logical foreign response from such countries is a renewed urgency to develop a means to inflict maximal damage on the United States if it makes any attempts—not so they can use such force, but to be removed from the list of countries interventionist American policymakers consider to be straightforward targets. (There may yet come a bizarre day when some world power gifts a single intercontinental nuclear weapon to each of the world's nations, granting every country single-use nuclear defense, and offense, in an effort to impose catastrophic new costs on another world power's too-successful program to expand its influence by picking off less capable foes. It would not be much stranger than many of the other possible futures that await us.)

Trump expected—in fact, demanded—that Iran abide by the conditions of the nuclear deal even after the United States withdrew from it and imposed sanctions. The notion was to cause the nation enough pain that it would agree to whatever new demands Trump insisted on; that the United States, not Iran, might be seen by third parties as the aggressor seems not to have occurred to anyone in Trump's orbit. After assuring remaining signatories that it would attempt in good faith to adhere to the deal, Iran is now signaling that it, too, may break the deal if it is going to be hobbled by sanctions insisted on by the U.S. in either case. It announced that its stockpile of low-enriched uranium will soon top treaty limits; if the country chooses to develop highly enriched fuel suitable for a potential weapon, it would be able to do so in about a year.

Predictably, Trump's team continues to urge him to respond to this offensive and, apparently, unforeseen Iranian defiance with further escalation. National security adviser John Bolton and other movement malcontents want a military strike regardless of limp allied support, and have long wanted such a strike regardless of any actions Iran has taken or might take. Trump has repeatedly groused that U.S. military interventionism is stupid, wasteful, and should be ended, but his narcissistic drive to be seen as one-upping Obama and other past leaders will easily serve to coax him onto the most dramatic, "strength"-projecting path available.

He is a child, in other words, and will be led to whatever conclusion the hosts of his favorite television shows declare to be the choice a big boy wearing big boy pants would make. We are at the whims of Trump's incapacity. Again.

That may mean that Trump is led by the nose into a new war, for no other reason than to appease the same group of talking heads that insisted on all of the other recent wars. And it may mean that future presidents, assuming the current crisis is somehow diffused, will have little further luck in convincing Iran that the path to peace lies in abandoning nuclear programs—not after the last American president treated nuclear rogue state North Korea with pomp and deference he has been unwilling to grant even to Canada.